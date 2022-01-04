Home page world

From: Tanja Banner

Close-up of the Chinese orbiter “Tianwen-1”, the red surface of Mars can be seen in the background. © CNSA

The Chinese Mars orbiter sends spectacular images to Earth. An expert is surprised at the trick that the experts have used.

Beijing – The Mars is the planet that is explored by most space probes – above all by the US space agency NASAwho, with the rovers “Perseverance” and “Curiosity” and the lander “InSight”, placed three research devices on the surface of the red planet. But the USA is no longer the only nation able to roll a rover over the rocky landscape of Mars: China has been the second nation to land on Mars since 2021.

And the USA is not alone in the orbit around Mars: China has also placed a space probe there – in addition to NASA, the European space organization Esa and India.

Most of the time, the NASA missions are in the spotlight – for example when the Rover “Perseverance” is before the first trip solves “one of the greatest riddles” on Mars or discovered a “treasure chest” on Mars. But the Chinese Mars research also has a lot to offer. Most recently, the Chinese rover “Zhurong”, which landed on the red planet in May 2021, has about discovered a “mud volcano”which could indicate historical water sources.

The Chinese Mars orbiter “Tianwen-1” in front of the red planet. The solar panels and the directional antenna of the probe are clearly visible. © CNSA

Mars mission: China photographs its own space probe in Mars orbit

While the NASA mission “Perseverance” caused a sensation with videos of the landing on Mars – especially the parachute caused enthusiasm among fans – the Chinese space agency CNSA is now making a name for itself with images of the Mars orbiter “Tianwen-1”. However, these are not images taken by the orbiter, but rather extraordinary images that show the orbiter itself in orbit around Mars.

In order to take the pictures, the CNSA engineers resorted to a trick: According to the authorities, a wifi camera was used for the pictures. Space journalist and China expert Andrew Jones is delighted on twitter about the pictures: “Wow! This is another surprise of the Tianwen-1 mission! “And continues:” The orbiter apparently released a small sub-satellite in Mars orbit that took these images. “

Chinese rover on Mars: “Zhurong” also sends a picture

The images not only show the orbiter “Tianwen-1” with its solar panels and its directional antenna for communication, but also part of Mars. Among other things, you can see the ice at the north pole of Mars and also the reddish color of the surface, which gave Mars the nickname “red planet”.

A surface landscape on Mars captured by the Chinese rover “Zhurong”. © XinHua / CNSA / dpa

A surface landscape on Mars captured by the Chinese rover "Zhurong". © XinHua / CNSA / dpa

A new image of the Chinese Mars rover "Zhurong" has also been published: Typical terrain formations such as pits and rocks can be seen in a mosaic made up of three images. According to official information, the Chinese Mars mission has so far sent around 560 GB of raw scientific data to Earth. Both the rover and the orbiter are in good condition and function normally, according to the CNSA.