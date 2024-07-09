Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

China and Belarus, Putin’s closest ally, want to improve their military cooperation. In a maneuver, soldiers from both countries are training for an emergency.

Minsk – According to official information, Chinese soldiers have arrived in Belarus (formerly Belarus) for a joint, so-called anti-terror exercise. The maneuver will be held from July 8 to 19, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on its Telegram channel: “The joint training will help to exchange experiences, improve cooperation between Belarusian and Chinese units and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint troop training.”

China and Belarus train to counter terrorism

According to the online industry magazine Defence Blog The Chinese Ministry of Defense also confirmed the joint military exercise and stressed that it was part of the activities planned for this year and a mutual agreement between the two countries. The exercise would focus on counter-terrorism operations, with the emphasis on cooperation between the Chinese and Belarusian armed forces.

China’s President Xi Jinping (right) and Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in July 2024. © IMAGO/Pang Xinglei

China and Belarus with joint military exercise: Exact number of soldiers unknown

“The training aims to improve the operational readiness and coordination capabilities of our armed forces and to ensure that they can respond effectively to terrorist threats,” quoted Defence Blog a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense. “Through these exercises, we want to strengthen military relations and mutual understanding between our nations.”

The Belarusian government did not initially provide any details about the planned exercises with China. The exact number of Chinese soldiers involved is also unknown. The photos published by the Ministry of Defense in Minsk show a Chinese transport plane that can transport a three-digit number of soldiers.

The already tense relations between Belarus and the West, especially with Ukrainehad recently worsened again. Ruler Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly portrayed the West as a threat to his country. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s closest ally has also allowed Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Help for Putin: Belarus strengthens troops on the border with Ukraine

Recently, Belarus has also increased its troops on the border with Ukraine, justifying this with alleged provocations from the neighboring country. Kiev, in turn, feels threatened by Minsk. Russia’s At the beginning of the Ukraine war about two and a half years ago, troops also invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly threatened the West in the past and is considered a close confidant of Wladimir PutinThe autocrat, described as Europe’s last dictator, was first elected president 30 years ago. In a country struggling with its newfound independence, the former director of a state-owned agricultural enterprise had promised to stick to the Soviet lifestyle. Lukashenko will turn 70 on August 30, 2024.

“Lukashenko is firmly in the saddle thanks to the support of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. And he is evidently preparing for the next presidential election in a year,” Belarusian political scientist Valery Karbalevich told the German Press Agency. “I see no threat to his power. The end of the dictatorship is not in sight.” (dpa)