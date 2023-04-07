China shipped on friday for the second day Consecutive military ships and aircraft nearly taiwanindicated the authorities of this island, whose president outraged Beijing by meeting with the leader of the US House of Representatives.

Three warships sailed into the waters near this self-governing island and a fighter plane and an anti-submarine helicopter entered the air defense identification zone, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said.

The day before, Taiwan detected three ships and a helicopter near its territory. On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passed by the southeast of the island, hours before the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.



The president returned this Friday after visiting Guatemala and Belize, two of the 13 countries that maintain relations with Taipei.

“We have shown the international community that Taiwan is more united in dealing with pressure and threats,” President Tsai told reporters. “We will not stop interacting with the world, despite the obstacles,” she insisted.

Beijing had warned against Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy, the second highest-ranking American in the line of presidential succession, and on Thursday said it would take “firm and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwanese supporters wave flags and cheer on Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s entourage. Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

China views this self-governing and democratic island as part of its territory and advocates regaining its control, even by force if necessary. The Asian giant insisted on Friday that the island remains an “inseparable part of China.”

“Taiwan’s future depends on reunification with the motherland,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

In recent years, China has tried to isolate the territory on the international scene and is furious when Taiwanese authorities maintain contacts with representatives of other countries.

In August, a visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s predecessor, sparked unprecedented military exercises by the Chinese army around the island.

In Pingtan, the Chinese island closest to Taiwan, AFP journalists saw on Friday how a military ship and at least three helicopters also transited through the strait. It was not immediately clear if the moves were an intensification of Beijing’s usual patrolling of the area.

China also imposed sanctions against Taipei’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, a US conservative institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which hosted the meeting. Taiwan condemned the sanctions and accused Beijing of trying to “further eliminate our country’s international space.”

AFP