05/30/2023 – 10:37 am

University professor is the first non-military man to travel to the Tiangong space station, alongside two other crew members. Beijing plans to send a manned mission to the Moon by 2030. China sent three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on Tuesday (30/05), including, for the first time, a civilian astronaut.

The world’s second-largest economy has poured billions of dollars into its military space program in a bid to bolster its position against Russia and the United States, and plans to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030.

The crew of the Shenzhou-16 mission departed aboard a rocket from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China’s Gobi Desert at 9:30 am local time and docked with the space station’s core module on Tuesday afternoon. , more than six hours after leaving Earth, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

successful launch

The launch was a success, and the astronauts are in “good condition,” said Zou Lipeng, director of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Dozens of Chinese space program officials watched the launch, taking selfies with the rocket in the background. Children also attended the event, some of them waving Chinese flags while sitting on their parents’ shoulders.

At the head of the crew was commander Jing Haipeng, on his fourth mission, as well as engineer Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, a professor at Beihang University and the first Chinese person to travel into space who is not a member of the Chinese army.

China was the third country to put humans into orbit. The Tiangong space station is the crown jewel of its space program, which has also sent robots to Mars and the Moon.

crew change

At Tiangong, the Senzou-16 crew will meet three colleagues from Shenzhou-15, who have been on the space station for six months and will return to Earth in the coming days.

The Shenzhou-16 crew will carry out a series of experiments in space, involving, for example, “high-precision time and frequency space systems”, general relativity and the origins of life, said the spokesman for the China Manned Space Agency. (CMSA), Lin Xiquiang.

The space station has been resupplied with fresh water, clothing, food and fuel this month in preparation for the arrival of Shenzhou-16.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told the AFP news agency that Tuesday’s mission is a regular crew change flight, but that accumulating experience in manned spaceflight is important and “does not involve spectacular milestones all the time”.

China’s “space dream”

China’s “space dream” has been accelerated by President Xi Jinping, and construction of a moon base is planned.

“The overall goal is to carry out China’s first manned moon landing by 2030 and carry out lunar scientific exploration and related technology experiments,” said Lin of CMSA.

Tiangong’s final module – which means “heavenly palace” – successfully docked with the core structure last year. The station is home to various cutting-edge scientific equipment, state news agency Xinhua reported, including “the first space-based cold atomic clock system”.

Tiangong is expected to remain in Earth orbit at an altitude of between 400 and 450 kilometers for at least ten years. She is constantly manned by rotating teams of three astronauts.

China has been excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) since 2011, when the United States banned NASA from engaging with the Asian country, pressuring Beijing to develop its own space program.

China plans to send two manned space missions to Tiangong each year, according to the CMSA. Shenzhou-16 is the seventh spacecraft to visit the space station. The next one will be the Shenzhou-17, scheduled for launch in October.

