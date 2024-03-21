Home page politics

According to a US general, China is arming itself “on a scale not seen since the Second World War.” Taiwan is particularly affected by this.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry has reported more Chinese fighter jets and warships near the island than in weeks. As the ministry announced on Thursday, 32 jets and five ships were spotted within 24 hours. 20 of the fighter jets crossed the so-called median line, the unofficial border between the democratic island republic and the People's Republic of China. “Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed appropriate forces to respond,” it said.

China has been sending warships and fighter jets near Taiwan almost every day for years, which Beijing considers part of its own territory; Recently, however, the situation around the island has been surprisingly quiet. Taiwanese government officials recently told Bloomberg, China appears to be reducing its military pressure on Taiwan. At the beginning of the year, observers had assumed the opposite development after Beijing-critical Lai Ching-te was elected as the new Taiwanese president in mid-January. Many experts even expected large-scale military maneuvers. Whether Thursday's new developments represent a turnaround remains to be seen. Lai will be sworn in on May 20.

“New, more dangerous status quo” between China and Taiwan

There had recently been tensions around Kinmen, a small archipelago controlled by the Taiwanese government but located directly off the Chinese coast. In mid-February, a Chinese fishing boat capsized there after, according to Taiwanese sources, it illegally entered the waters off Kinmen and was intercepted by the Taiwanese coast guard. Two of the four fishermen on board died in the incident. In response, Beijing sent its own coast guard ships on patrols around Kinmen, including checking a Taiwanese pleasure boat.

According to Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, China is seeking to create a “new, more dangerous status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. In one opinion Writing to a U.S. House committee this week, Aquilino said China was “continuing its aggressive military buildup, modernization and gray zone activities.” Gray zone activities are actions that do not go as far as a military attack, such as attempts at intimidation or spreading false reports.

“All indications are that the People’s Liberation Army is fulfilling President Xi Jinping’s directive to invade Taiwan by 2027,” Aquilino continued. Xi has set the goal of building the People's Liberation Army, founded in 1927, into a world-class military force by its 100th anniversary.

China is arming itself “on a scale not seen since the Second World War.”

According to Admiral Aquilino, China's army is “arming on land, at sea, in the air, in space, and in the cyber and information domains on a scale not seen since World War II.” “This enables the People’s Republic of China to subjugate Taiwan, exert control over the South China Sea through its excessive maritime claims, and suppress those who believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific.” China claims around 90 percent of the South China Sea including islands and atolls that are thousands of kilometers away from mainland China in the territorial waters of other neighboring countries. The Arbitration Court in The Hague partially rejected China's claims.

Tensions have been growing for the last few years, especially with the Philippines, which is a close ally of the USA. There are repeated clashes between coast guard ships from the two countries, and China also uses water cannons to push away Filipino boats. The USA has clearly sided with the government in Manila in the conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of his support during a visit on Tuesday. (sh)