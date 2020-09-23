Highlights: Tension between Taiwan and China is deepening due to which the possibility of rust will intensify.

China sent 40 fighter jets to the Taiwan border on Friday and Saturday

In response, Taiwan has also stepped up preparations to give a befitting reply to China’s attack.

Taipei

Tensions between Taiwan and China have been deepening, raising fears of a war between the two. China sent its fighter jets near the Taiwan border about 40 times on Friday and Saturday. In response, Taiwan has also stepped up its preparations to give a befitting reply to China’s attack. The President of Taiwan has reviewed the Army’s preparations and the Taiwanese Air Force has vigorously practiced the attack on the dragon.

Taiwanese President Tsei Ing Wen tweeted, “The Taiwan Air Force does not threaten anyone and does not act against military provocation.” Our jawans have the will and capability to protect Taiwan and are not afraid of Chinese air intrusion into our airspace. We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. ‘

China is sending fighter jets and bomber aircraft against Taiwan from many directions. This has increased the tension in the entire South China Sea. On this action of the Chinese, the President of Taiwan said that China is deliberately engaged in provoking tension in East Asia. Tsei Ing Wen said, ‘Not only is Taiwan Strait but we are looking at the situation in this entire area. China’s recent military action is clearly a threat on the strength of strength. This is part of his verbal and military intimidation. ‘



Relations between China and Taiwan are going through the worst phase in recent times. China is further aggravated by US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Kracht’s arrival in Taiwan on Thursday. Chinese government media Global Times said that Chinese military aircraft are entering Taiwan from all four directions. From our view, China’s action is still restrained. Every time senior US officials are visiting Taiwan. This is against the One China policy of China. The newspaper wrote warning the US that it should stop playing with fire.



So will Chinese aircraft fly over Taiwan?

Jinping’s puppet media threatened that China’s fighter jets would fly over the island if the US Secretary of State or Defense Secretary arrived in Taiwan. The missiles we have tested must also fly over Taiwan. Even above the office of the Taiwanese President. If Taiwanese authorities continue to operate aggressively, such scenarios would certainly be correct.