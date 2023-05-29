Jiuquan, China. China will send a civilian astronaut into space for the first time on Tuesday as part of a mission to the Tiangong space station, the country’s Human Space Agency announced.

“Payload expert Gui Haichao is a professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Peking University,” Lin Xiqiang, a spokesman for the space agency, told reporters on Monday.

Until now, all Chinese astronauts sent into space have been members of the People’s Liberation Army.

Gui, 34, will be “mainly responsible for the in-orbit operation of space science experimental payloads,” Lin said.

According to his university, Gui comes from an “ordinary family” in the northern province of Yunnan.

“He began to be interested in aerospace” when he heard the news on the radio about the first Chinese to travel to space, Yang Liwei, in 2003, the university published on social networks.

The mission commander will be Jin Haipeng -in his fourth space mission, according to the state press- and the third crew member will be the engineer Zhu Yangzhu.

They are scheduled to lift off from the Jiuguan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 09:31 a.m. local time (0131 GMT) on Tuesday, the agency said.

space dream

Under President Xi Jinping, China has stepped up the pursuit of its “space dream.”

The world’s second largest economy has poured millions into its military-controlled space program, hoping to send humans to the moon.

Beijing is looking to catch up with the United States and Russia after years of lagging behind.

In addition to a space station, China plans to build a base on the moon, and the country’s National Space Administration says it aims to launch a manned lunar mission by 2029.

The final module of the Tiangong station, whose name means “heavenly palace”, was successfully attached to the main structure last year.

The station contains numerous cutting-edge scientific equipment, including “the world’s first cold atomic space clock system,” according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Once completed, Tiangong will have to remain in low space orbit at a distance of between 400 and 450 km above the planet for at least 10 years, fulfilling the ambition of maintaining a human presence in space for an extended period of time.

It will be permanently manned by rotating teams of three astronauts, who will conduct scientific experiments and help test new technologies.

China does not plan to use Tiangong for global cooperation purposes, such as the International Space Station, but Beijing has said it is open to foreign collaboration.

China has been on the sidelines of the International Space Station since 2011, when Washington banned NASA from collaborating with Beijing.