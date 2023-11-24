Today, Friday, China sent an appeal to European countries urging them to continue economic and investment cooperation with Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, in a press conference held in the capital, Beijing, with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, that Europe should not be afraid of cooperating with China because of competition.

In response to a question about China’s position on its relations with Europe, Wang said, “China’s position is clear. We will commit to supporting Europe’s strategic independence.”

Corona met, in Beijing earlier, with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and discussed with him a group of files, including rebalancing economic relations between France and China, the second largest economy in the world.

“We will listen to the demands of European companies and seriously solve the problems of foreign investors in China,” Wang said.

“Of course, there will be competition in cooperation, but we should not be afraid of cooperation because of competition. The biggest danger we must get rid of is the ambiguity brought by the politicization of everything,” Wang stressed, adding that the dependency that must be quickly reduced is the one that involves policies. Protection.

He added that his country maintains normal friendly relations with all countries, including France.

He continued, saying, “We believe that with continued cooperation between China and Europe, there will be no confrontations between the two parties, no global divisions, and no new Cold War.”

Wang also said that he hopes to deepen traditional cooperation frameworks with France, including civil nuclear energy and space, and explore other areas such as education and scientific research.