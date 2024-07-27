GT: Zelensky’s statement speaks of the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement on settling the conflict with Russia indicates his possible readiness for negotiations. This writes Global Times (GT) publication.

In this way, the authors of the article commented on the words of the Ukrainian leader about the need to end the conflict as soon as possible. In their opinion, there are more and more signs that the situation will be resolved through negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. “All disputes will ultimately be resolved by political means,” the article states.

At the same time, as the publication notes, it will not be possible to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in one step, since this requires joint efforts of the international community. However, the current position of Western countries contributes to the prolongation of the conflict, the article says. “Only when major powers invest positive, not negative energy, can we expect a quick ceasefire in this conflict,” the authors summarize.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he understands the need to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. He made this admission during a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.