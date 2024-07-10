China expressed its opposition on Wednesday (10) to the possibility of NATO expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The communist regime accuses the US-led military alliance of inciting conflict and confrontation, as it holds a summit in Washington to commemorate 75 years since its founding.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called on NATO to maintain its “defensive and regional nature” and avoid expanding into the Asia-Pacific region to “fuel conflicts and undermine regional prosperity and stability.”

Lin sent a message to the leaders of the alliance to “do more practical work in favor of global peace, stability and security.”

NATO’s 32 heads of state and government began their summit in Washington on Tuesday (9) with a ceremony to commemorate its 75th anniversary.

Allied leaders will begin today the working sessions of this summit with the aim of reinforcing their deterrence and defense policy, and on Thursday (11), they will participate in a NATO-Ukraine Council and in a meeting with Pacific partners in which they will address the challenge posed by China.

The Asian country earlier this month questioned NATO’s values, which the Chinese regime says are based on “drawing ideological lines” and “creating conflicts”, in response to accusations from the multilateral organization that the Asian country challenges its interests and security.

China’s stance reflects growing tensions between the Asian country and NATO, which have escalated in recent years due to factors such as China’s military expansion, its growing economic influence and its relationship with Russia.

In this context, Beijing is accused of not doing enough to prevent the export of technology to Moscow that could end up being used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In May, during his stopover in Serbia during a European tour, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” the 1999 NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.