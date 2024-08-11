The country ended the first half of the year with 10.24 million totems, an annual increase of 54%; they served 24 million vehicles

China’s electric car charging infrastructure maintained its growth momentum in H1 and the country’s EV market continues to expand rapidly.

By the end of June, the total number of charging stations had reached 10.24 million units, up 54 percent year on year, according to Zhang Xing, spokesperson for the National Energy Administration (NEA). The stations have met the charging needs of 24 million new energy vehicles nationwide, he said.

During the period, Chinese new energy cars consumed a total of 51.3 billion kWh (kilowatt-hours), 40 percent more than the same period last year, according to Zhang.

According to him, the National Electric Power Agency has promoted the construction of charging facilities in rural areas to tap the sales potential of electric vehicles. In addition, 1/3 of the country’s provincial-level regions have built charging points in towns and villages.

China’s electric vehicle market grew steadily in the first half of the year, with production and sales rising 30.1% and 32% respectively, according to industry data.

With information from Xinhua.