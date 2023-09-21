China’s People’s Liberation Army navy said on Wednesday (20) that it is recruiting postgraduate students in the country to fly war aircraft on aircraft carrier ships. The new action, according to the Ministry of Defense, aims to qualify its air personnel and build a “strong army”.

According to the agency Reutersin addition to updating war equipment, the Chinese government also seeks to improve the “caliber” of its recruits, since military service is a career traditionally chosen by people who do not pursue higher education.

The measure was announced through a navy channel on social media. In the statement, the Defense body said it was looking for “postgraduate students with a master’s degree in science and engineering, under the age of 26 to fly aircraft on ships.”

The strategy of seeking more qualified young people began to be implemented by Xi Jinping’s government last year, when the recruitment of undergraduate students under the age of 24 was announced for the first time.

According to the Reutersbefore that, entry into military life was limited to men leaving high school and aged 20 or younger.

Among the requirements for entry into the Chinese army are the obligation to be male and have a “clean political record”, without legal or disciplinary issues, says the announcement.

Chinese navy training includes three to four years of aviation theory and practical training. Some of the benefits for pilots entering military service are access to free medical care for the entire family and accommodation provided by the scheme.

China recently stated that it is developing its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, already in the final stages of sea trials, before being officially listed in the army’s operational service.

Xi Jinping’s dictatorship has announced several actions involving the Ministry of Defense, amid increased tensions with the independent nation of Taiwan.

Last week, the Communist Party of China (CCP) presented a project to deepen the island’s integration into the country, citing the “benefits” of a closer relationship between the Taiwanese government and the Chinese province of Fujian.

However, the announcement was made at the same time that the Chinese regime increased the fleet of naval and aerial equipment around the autonomous territory.