For

Cledis Candelaresi

Special for Clarion

Argentina continues to bet on the resurrection of freight railways and the improvement of passenger railways hand in hand with Chinese state firms, which today are almost exclusive providers of the Argentine system and counterpart in projects that are close to 5000 million dollars. In the scenario of this complex web of economic agreements with political connotations in the world of the local rail, Russia also threatens to emerge as a stubborn rival of the Asians.

The relationship with China as a supplier of rolling stock, equipment for infrastructure and engineering has been consolidated since 2006 and it was transversal to the governments of the last fifteen years. The former Minister of the Interior and Transportation, Florencio Randazzo, was one of the forerunners in this tie with China and the presidential term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner left framework agreements and contracts in full execution for more than US $ 4,000 million as a legacy.

Although some of these initiatives were lethargic in the following government, Mauricio Macri also raised the flag of encouraging local railways as a way to make transportation more efficient, with Belgrano Cargas as one of the flagship projects and with China as supplier.

Recovering rail freight and improving the conditions of the lines that link Capital with the Conurbano was outlined as a transversal State policy to the last governments, which prioritized the Asian provision.

From this lift, Alberto Fernández and his Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, announced in December agreements for US $ 4,695 million with China, basically to improve the roads and equipment for cargo services in state hands: Belgrano, San Martín and, presumably, the Norpatagónico, the link between Bahía Blanca and Añelo, the heart of Vaca Muerta. Without excluding from the item the equipment of the AMBA (Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires) trains.

The agreements, which these days are being perfected with the precise definition of financial conditions, involve the CRRC firm, one of the most important Chinese companies in the production of rolling stock, under the Ministry of Transportation of Beijing. Also China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

Several of these agreements are addenda to previous ones, which they are adjusted over time to agree prices or polish conditions such as technology transfer, not guaranteed in the first agreements.

These millionaire hires are made without international public bidding since they are specified under the umbrella of country-country cooperation agreements.

In them, the Xi Jiping government offers very advantageous financial conditions, with low interest rates and financing ranging between 85% and 100% of the contract amount, a very difficult situation to match for an Argentina still hurt by default.

Once the project is defined, it must pass the qualifying filter of Sinosure, the official export credit agency of the Chinese government. That is the key to enable the intervention of the Eximbank.

In return, the financing condition is that providers are owned and the debt is backed with sovereign guarantee. Thus illuminates an unbeatable formula in the framework of agreements between states and another chapter of the so-called “debt diplomacy” of the Chinese is written: if the debtor does not pay, they become operators.

At the time, former Minister Randazzo explained that the local state promoted a price contest among Chinese suppliers: although they are state-owned firms, they often compete with each other for business.

As he assured the Economic the Ministry of Transportation, the tender is carried out in Argentine territory for the contracting of civil works, but no other certification is necessary to contract a Chinese company on that diplomatic platform.

With differences in nuances, Kirncher-Macri-Fernández maintained a similar line of action and fed a sequence of voluminous contracts, the control of which will finally be subject to the retrospective look of the General Auditor of the Nation.

China it handles cutting-edge technology and its prices are usually competitive in the international market. It has the largest high-speed train network in the world and today it is working on developing one that runs at 700 kilometers per hour. Thus, it was gaining space as a supplier to European and Asian nations.

Russia too has a prominent place as a railway producer and already has one foot in Argentina, through a state-of-the-art rolling stock factory in Mechita, Bragado district, Buenos Aires province. But the Russians are going for more and have already had contact with the local government to consolidate their local presence.

Its directors take advantage of the settlement to manage a line of credits from the Banco de la Nación Argentina destined for productive developments. That is one of his talks these days.

The Russian bet is to have a central role in the laying of the Norpagatónico train, the link between the port of Bahia and the productive heart of the unconventional hydrocarbon deposit of Vaca Muerta, a railway that is in the government program and that lThe Chinese also dispute as suppliers of material and work.

In mid-December, an agreement was announced with the Chinese CMEC for 784 million dollars to rehabilitate 382 kilometers of roads in Río Negro within the framework of that line, which Meoni aspires to take to the border with Chile. However, there would still be no certainty as to what commitments China would be willing to honor effectively.

The pandemic interfered by opening a singular stage. Many officials involved in negotiations today have difficulties leaving Beijing, where movements are limited by fear of the spread of new strains of Covid19 and there are administrative procedures that require presence.

Transport ensures that there are also conversations with European companies, potential participants in the process of enhancing the local railway lines. But for the moment, there is no chance of removing the Chinese from the podium, also car suppliers for urban lines.

China is characterized by its drive as a supplier to the world, as well as by its particular codes for doing business, generally with some opacity quota. This natural partner, by virtue of extensive cooperation agreements between states, has the specific commercial interest of supporting the exports of its companies and a more strategic and long-term interest, such as ensuring the raw material it needs.

Hence, to contribute to the development of Belgrano Cargas or San Martín (the most ambitious chapter of the official modernization program underway, which will demand US $ 2,603 ​​million), means to mobilize grain production, oil or connect with the projected Andean crossings that enable the exit to the Pacific, they sign up on your agenda.

The details of the contracts and costs associated with these works are matters more sensitive to the recipient nations of the abundant capital of that Asian nation.