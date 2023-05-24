In October, plans to build a huge semiconductor factory owned by a state-backed company in China fell apart. The Biden Administration had escalated the trade war on technology, cutting off China’s access to the tools and the skilled Western workers it needed to build the most advanced semiconductors.

Some employees with US citizenship have left the company. Three US equipment suppliers almost immediately halted their shipments and services, and Europe and Japan are expected to soon follow suit.

The facility belonged to Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, or YMTC, a memory chip company that Xi Jinping, President of China, has hailed as a standard bearer in China’s race toward self-sufficiency. Now, the chipmaker and its peers are hastily remaking supply chains and rewriting business plans.

Nearly seven months later, US trade barriers have accelerated China’s push for a more independent chip sector. Western technology and money have withdrawn, but state funding is pouring in to cultivate local alternatives to produce less advanced but still lucrative semiconductors. And China hasn’t given up on making high-end chips: Makers are trying to work with older parts from abroad that aren’t blocked by US sanctions, as well as less-advanced local equipment.

The ironclad US restrictions arose out of alarm over what US officials saw as the threat posed by China’s use of its technology companies to upgrade its military arsenal.

companies and American citizens can no longer help any Chinese company that builds chip technology that meets a certain threshold of sophistication. The controls went beyond the Trump administration’s trade restrictions targeting specific companies like Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant. During those earlier trade tensions, Beijing mobilized vast sums to cultivate local alternatives to Western chipmakers. But foreign components were readily available and of higher quality, so many Chinese companies were unwilling to make the switch.

Now, Chinese tech companies up and down the supply chain are evaluating how to replace Western chips and related components, even those not affected by US controls.

“The goal now in China in many areas is to de-Americanize supply chains.said Paul Triolo, an executive at Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategy firm.

US restrictions have prompted Beijing to activate a state fund that had been dormant due to waste and corruption: the government’s “Grand Fund” injected roughly $1.9 billion into YMTC in February to shore up its response to US restrictions.

So far, less than 1 percent of all semiconductors in China are at the high end of the industry where they are subject to US controls, says the Yole Group, a market research firm. The rest are less advanced semiconductors or “mature”.

The state-backed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, or SMIC, and Hua Hong Semiconductor, China’s two major chipmakers, have each announced billions of dollars this year to expand production to mature chips.

China’s lack of access to the world-class tools needed to make chips could hamper its progress in advanced industries like artificial intelligence and aerospace.says Handel Jones, an official at International Business Strategies, a consulting firm.

International companies that had previously invested in China’s semiconductor industry are diverting their investments elsewhere. Major Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, are pouring billions of dollars into new production in the United States.

*Ana Swanson contributed reporting to this article.

CHANG CHE and JOHN LIU

THE NEW YORK TIMES