China, which is fueling tension on the day of Ladakh, is beating the drum of peace to show the world. On the one hand, his army is carrying out provocative action from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, while Chinese diplomats are pretending to maintain peace. The statement has been issued by the Chinese Ministry of Defense after the 7th meeting of senior commander level between India and China on Monday. In which it is said that soon there will be agreement on the issue of repelling the forces.China’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, said that on October 12, the 7th meeting of the senior commanders of India China was held in Chushul. During this time there was a constructive exchange of cross-border areas between India and China as well as a serious discussion on the Line of Actual Control. The members of the talks were of the view that these discussions were positive. Increased creative understanding of each other’s situations.

Soon there can be agreement on withdrawing forces

He said that the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. He hoped that both sides could arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to repel the army at the earliest. Both sides stressed the need for the leaders of the two countries to forget the differences and to implement a critical understanding for peace in the border areas.

Indian Army also said the same thing

The spokesman of the Indian Army also said the same thing after the seventh round meeting with China. The army spokesperson had said that on October 12, the seventh round meeting of senior commanders of India-China was held in Chushul. The two sides held an honest, comprehensive and constructive discussion to ease the tension on LAC in the western sector of the India-China border area. He said that it was agreed in the India-China dialogue that dialogue would be maintained to find an acceptable solution to both sides for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible.

India stands firm in its stand

However India is adamant on its stand that it has to make an “entire Ladakh East” de-escalation plan, which includes heavy PLA build-ups along with Pangong Tso, Chushul and Gogra-Hotsprings. The strategically located Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldi sector, as previously reported by TOI.

As soon as the beginning of October, the cold has started increasing in the area of ​​Ladakh, but to keep an eye on the nefarious activities of China, the Indian Army will maintain the occupation of high military bases. According to experts, this tension will continue for the next few months, so the Indian Army has also gathered the necessary equipment to keep its army safe.

Siachen experience near India

The Indian Army will use several types of equipment to withstand the fierce cold of Ladakh. Most of these goods have already been used by Indian troops in the world’s highest battlefield like Siachen. In such a situation, how long the Chinese army will last in front of the Indian army, it will be a matter to be seen. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already spoken of withdrawing its army on cold days. He fears that if his novice soldiers remain in such a cold, they will die not before the bullet of India but before the weather strikes there.