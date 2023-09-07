China | Scientists discovered a previously unknown species of dinosaur

According to researchers, the bird-like dinosaur fossil found in October is the size of a pheasant.

China’s A fossil of a previously unknown dinosaur species that resembles a bird has been found in the province of Fujian, say, among others, an American CNN and Reuters news agency.

The dinosaur found in October got a Latin name fujianvenator prodigiosus, which means strange or awesome predator from Fujian. According to researchers, it lived in the area during the late Jurassic period about 150 million years ago.

A dinosaur the tibiae were remarkably long compared to other dinosaurs. Most dinosaurs had femurs longer than their tibias, but Fujianvenator’s tibias were twice as long as their femurs.

According to the study, the proportions of the legs of the Fujianvenator suggest that the species may have been a fast runner. Scientists are not sure if it could fly, although it had “wings” very similar to the wings of modern birds.

In addition based on the other fossils at the discovery site, it seems that the species lived in swampy conditions.

According to researchers, other known bird-like dinosaurs lived in trees and spent more time in the air.

According to Reuters, the fossil is fairly complete, but the missing parts of the skull and feet make it difficult to study the fujianvenator’s diet and lifestyle.

Found the fossil weighs 641 grams. According to the researchers, the dinosaur was roughly the size of a pheasant. Although no feathers were found on the fossil, researchers think it is highly likely that the fujianvenator had a feather cover.

The paleontologist who led the research group Wang Min’s according to the fossil is important because it fills a gap in the evolution of dinosaurs into birds.

Most of the dinosaurs became extinct when an asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago.