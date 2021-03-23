The EU wants to tackle human rights violations tougher – and is taking first steps. For this reason, there are sanctions against China for the first time in 30 years. Myanmar is also on the list.

Update from March 23, 3:42 p.m .: Because of the imposition of Chinese sanctions against Europeans, the Chinese ambassador in Berlin has been invited to an “urgent discussion” at the Foreign Office, reports the AFP news agency. State Secretary Miguel Berger explained to Ambassador Wu Ken on Tuesday the view of the German government that the Chinese sanctions represent “an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily strain relations between the EU and China,” said the Foreign Office. Beijing had responded with the punitive measures to EU sanctions that had been imposed on China for the suppression of the Muslim Uyghur minority (see initial report).

Sanctions against China: Beijing’s counterattack hits German politicians

Update from March 22nd, 3 p.m .: China reacted to the new EU sanctions on Monday: The country imposed punitive measures against ten Europeans and four institutions in the EU. The German EU parliamentarians Reinhard Bütikofer (Greens) and Michael Gahler (CDU) and the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin are among those affected by the Chinese sanctions, according to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. The EU had previously imposed sanctions on China for the first time in three decades for its actions against the Muslim Uyghur minority (see first report).

EU bang: human rights sanctions against China – for the first time in three decades

First report: Brussels – For the first time in three decades, the EU has imposed sanctions on China * for violating human rights. The EU foreign ministers decided on the punitive measures on Monday because of the action against the Muslim Uyghur minority, as the AFP news agency learned from EU circles. Accordingly, four party and regional representatives as well as an organization from the province of Xinjiang are placed on the EU sanctions list. Their names are to be published in the EU Official Journal on Monday.

China and the EU: concern for Uyghurs – human rights sanctions for the first time since the Tiananmen massker

According to human rights organizations, at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims are imprisoned in hundreds of detention camps in Xinjiang. There they are reportedly being forced to give up their religion, culture and language, and in some cases also mistreated. Beijing rejects the allegations and speaks of training and work programs aimed at combating extremism in the regions. For example, the German car manufacturer VW was also criticized in connection with a joint venture in Xinjian *.

These are the first sanctions against China for human rights abuses * since the crackdown on the protests on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. An arms embargo has been in place since then. In July of last year, the EU then imposed sanctions for cyber attacks. Two Chinese and one Chinese company were affected.

How China will react to the decision is eagerly awaited. The Chinese EU ambassador Zhang Ming recently sharply criticized the EU plans. “Sanctions are confrontational,” he said. His country wants dialogue, but will not back down if others insist on confrontation.

China: sanctions by the EU – new legal framework will probably also have consequences for dealings with Russia

For the sanctions, the EU is using a legal framework that was adopted in December and aims to better punish human rights violations around the world. According to information from EU circles, around a dozen people and several organizations from six countries are affected by Monday’s decision. In addition to China, there are also human rights violations in Eritrea, Libya, North Korea, Russia and South Sudan.

The sanctions impose entry bans on those responsible for human rights violations and freeze their possible assets in the EU. Organizations or companies also have funds blocked and business with them prohibited. The EU will also impose sanctions on 11 people who are held responsible for the military coup and violence against protesters in Myanmar. This was announced by the EU foreign affairs representative, Josep Borrell, even before the meeting.

For the first time, the EU used its new human rights sanctions in early March in the case of the arrested Russian opposition activist Alexej Navalny. Four senior representatives of the Russian judicial and law enforcement system were put on the EU sanctions list. (AFP / fn)