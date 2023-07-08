Japan to Dispose of Contaminated Nuclear Power Plant Water in the Ocean in August; Beijing says treatment was not properly

China is concerned about Japan’s plan to dump contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean in August. On Tuesday (July 4, 2023), the IAEA (International Nuclear Energy Agency) allowed the Asian country to dispose of waste at sea after verifying that the “radiological impact is negligible for people and the environment”.

However, according to a National Nuclear Safety Administration official, because of delay in monitoring, wastewater below safety standards may not be detected in time and will be discharged directly into the ocean.

According to him, Japan mixed the contaminated water causing the highly concentrated waste to be diluted in the process so that the monitoring results met the IAEA discharge requirements.

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment says that instead of monitoring conducted exclusively by Japan, there should be transparent oversight by all interested parties, as the discharge of water from Fukushima will be in a global marine environment.

In addition, the ministry said it will take steps to monitor the radiation once Japan starts releasing the contaminated water and will issue warnings if any abnormality is detected to ensure and protect China’s national interests as well as the health of the Chinese people.

Japan plans to dump about 1.3 million tonnes of wastewater from its Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, which was hit during an earthquake in 2011.

With information from the Chinese state agency Xinhua.