The Chinese regime’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, told White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday (28) that the United States must “stop arming Taiwan,” and warned that “the island’s independence movement is the biggest risk to peace and stability” in the Strait.

“Taiwan belongs to China and China will unify. Taiwan’s independence is the biggest risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the United States should honor its commitments not to support its independence. And it should stop arming Taiwan,” Wang said, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Sulivan responded, according to the same source, that the United States “does not support Taiwan’s independence” and that Washington and Beijing must “coexist peacefully”, for which it is necessary to “increase mutual understanding and reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments”.

Sulivan is making the first visit to China by a US security adviser in eight years to address “concerns” about “increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taiwan.

Since the new Taiwanese president, William Lai (Lai Ching-te), took office last May, China has increased its military activity around the island and intensified the tone of its threats against the “separatists” of Taiwan, a territory governed autonomously since 1949 and considered by the mainland communist regime as a “rebel province”.

In addition to making comments on Taiwan, Wang also referred to recent frictions with the Philippines in the disputed waters of the South China Sea: “China firmly safeguards and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as its maritime rights and interests,” the Communist foreign minister said.

“The United States should not use bilateral treaties as an excuse to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should not support or tolerate the Philippines’ violative actions,” he added.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which described Wednesday’s talks as “frank, substantive and constructive”, both sides also exchanged views on other hot topics, including Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

“China has always been committed to promoting peace and dialogue and pushing for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, and we will continue to do so,” Wang said, urging the United States “not to abuse illegal unilateral sanctions.”

On the other hand, Wang and Sullivan discussed a possible new “interaction” in the near future between dictator Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, who is already living his last moments in the White House, after giving up reelection.

Xi and Biden met in November last year in San Francisco, USA, demonstrating a certain rapprochement in a meeting that aimed to stabilize the tumultuous bilateral relationship and in which they reached agreements to combat fentanyl trafficking and reopen military communication channels.