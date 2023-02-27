Chinese government disapproves of US military missions on the island for claiming to have “sovereign rights” over the waterway

China has stated that the United States is “putting at risk” peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The comment was made after a reconnaissance military plane and P-8A anti-submarine patrol US Navy Poseidon was identified flying over the region this Monday (27.Feb.2023). The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The Chinese government has expressed discomfort with the US military operation in the strait. China says it has “sovereign rights and jurisdiction” about the place that separates the country from Taiwan, considered a “rebel province” chinese.

The Taiwanese government and the White House claim that the strait is an international waterway. The missions are carried out mainly with warships and, on some occasions, have the support of aircraft.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command says it closely monitored the US aircraft as it flew through the strait.

“Actions on the US side deliberately interfered and disrupted the regional situation and endangered the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We are firmly opposed to this.”the agency said in a statement.

In early January, the United States warship USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sailed through the Taiwan Strait. At the time, the US government said that the mission showed the country’s commitment to ensuring “a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

China claims territory from Taiwan, which resists interference with its autonomy. In recent months, the Chinese government has stepped up pressure to diplomatically isolate the island and threatens to take it by force if there is resistance.

On January 31, the head of the US Air Force Air Mobility Command, General Mike Minihan, predicted that the United States would go to war with China in 2025. The likely trigger for the conflict would be a Chinese attempt to occupy Taiwan.