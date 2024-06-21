Chinese professor Li Haidong: US attempts to isolate Russia have failed

Professor of the China Foreign Affairs University Li Haidong, against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trips to the DPRK and Vietnam, announced the failure of US attempts to isolate Moscow. In his opinion, Washington needs to come to terms with this, reports Global Times publication.

“The US attempt to isolate Russia by forcing other states to side with the United States was in vain,” the expert said.

He emphasized that Russia and Vietnam are committed to developing bilateral relations, which will help maintain strategic stability and balance in the Asia-Pacific region (APR).

The professor added that a large number of states do not want to be puppets of the United States, which seek to show their privilege in the international arena. Li Haidong noted that the United States needs to come to terms with the current situation, even if it does not suit them.

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States wants to receive information from Vietnam about the results of Putin’s visit.