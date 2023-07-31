China says US military aid will not prevent reunification with Taiwan

US military assistance to Taiwan will not prevent reunification with China. The inability of American support to influence the future of the island was said by Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, according to the New York Post. (NYP).

“No matter how much money Taiwanese separatists spend from ordinary people, no matter how much weapons the US provides, it will not affect our determination to solve the Taiwan problem or prevent our homeland from being reunified,” he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden ordered that Taiwan receive $345 million in military aid. The American leader directed the administration to provide up to $345 million in defense funds and services through the Department of Defense. In addition, the funds will go towards education and training to help the island.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington urged the United States to stop provoking tensions around Taiwan. According to the representative of the diplomatic mission, Liu Pengyu, the United States should adhere to the principle of “one China” and stop selling weapons to Taiwan.