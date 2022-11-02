(.)

BEIJING (Reuters) – China must “tought firmly” and “rectify” whatever is necessary to resolve any long-term stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau, a senior official said, according to a supplementary document read. of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party in October.

“We must take the main issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao, we must firmly deal with whatever is necessary, we must firmly rectify what must be rectified, and firmly establish the rules that are necessary.” wrote Xia Baolong, director of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, according to the document. Excerpts from it were published by local media on Wednesday.