China administered more than 1 billion doses of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, without specifying the percentage of the population that has received a complete vaccination.

The number of doses injected represents more than a third of the world total. By Friday, the world had passed the 2.5 billion dose barrier, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

The Chinese did not rush to get vaccinated because the virus is almost eradicated in the country for more than a year, thanks to mandatory quarantines, mass tests and mobile applications to control movements.

The lack of initially available data on Chinese vaccines and past adulterated dose scandals in China as well they contributed to demotivating some people.

Beijing with tourists. There were almost no deaths from coronavirus in recent days. Photo EFE

Faced with this, the government and companies they energetically urged residents and employees to get vaccinated. In some cases, the authorities offer purchase vouchers or eggs to encourage vaccination.

In total they have already been administered 1,010 million doses, specified the Ministry of Health.

Few cases

Health authorities reported this Sunday of 23 new cases in 24 hours, all arrived from abroad and who were placed in isolation.

China hopes to have vaccinated at least 70% of its population before the year, that is to say about 1 billion people.

They are currently approved four vaccines in the country, all Chinese: one from the private laboratory Sinovac, two from the state giant Sinopharm and one from the pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics.

The German Company Vaccine BioNTech It could also receive the green light in the coming months, thanks in part to an agreement with a local partner.

They have only registered two deaths by covid-19 in 13 months in China. Shops, restaurants and bars reopened in the spring of 2020 and public opinion is generally very satisfied with the government’s handling of the crisis.

China’s national vaccination campaign is open to people over 18 years old. The country has approved the emergency use of domestic inactivated vaccines in people aged 3 to 17 years. Detailed policies for inoculation of this age group will be formulated based on the specific COVID-19 situation.

At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the close of this year, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the commission.

The large-scale vaccination campaign carried out in China has shown that Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are safe, Zeng said, noting that the incidence rates of common side effects and abnormal reactions caused by COVID vaccines -19 were below the average figuress reported by various vaccines included in the country’s regular vaccination plans in 2019.

Source: AFP and Xinhua

PB