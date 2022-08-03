Chinese government imposed sanctions on the island; US ambassador was summoned to meet with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday (Aug 3, 2022) that the US has become the “greatest destroyer” of peace in the Taiwan Strait. On Tuesday (2.Aug), the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, landed in Taiwan.

Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory, as a splinter province. It is the first official visit by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives to Taiwan in 25 years.

On Tuesday night (Aug 2), China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng convened “urgently” US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns to present “stern representations” and protests against Pelosi. So far, Burns has not commented on the case.

According to Feng, the US government gave in rather than restricting the congresswoman’s act, seriously damaging political relations with China. “The measure is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious. China will not stand idly by,” said.

The deputy minister also warned the US to fulfill the commitment of the “5 no”, assumed by the North American leadership. That is, not looking for anew cold war”, don’t try to change China’s system, don’t “support independence” from Taiwan, do not seek conflict with the Chinese government and understand that “revitalizing your alliances” is not against China.

Feng further warned that “those who play with fire will perish.” therefore. “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. Chinese people are not afraid of ghosts, pressure and evil.”he said.

In declaration On Wednesday morning (Aug 3), China’s State Councilor Wang Yi said it was a “open political provocation, which jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability”he added.

Also on Wednesday (Aug 3), the government of President Xi Jinping announced the imposition of sanctions on Taiwan and the holding of military exercises in the region’s surrounding waters.

