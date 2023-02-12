The announcement was made after the United States and Canada shot down three flying objects over their territories. One of them was a Chinese balloon that Washington claimed was spying, which Beijing denied. China is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object over its territory, according to the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

A Chinese maritime authority said the flying object was sighted this Sunday (12/02) near the coast of the city of Rizhao, in Shandong province, between Shanghai and Beijing.

The Global Times is a newspaper controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and considered a propaganda vehicle.

Fishermen in the area were told to take care of their safety. There is still no information about the type of flying object identified.

The news was highly publicized on Chinese social media on Sunday, with millions of users following the hashtag on the topic on the Weibo platform.

The incident comes after three flying objects were recently shot down by the US military, including a Chinese balloon that Washington says was used for spying purposes – shot down on February 4.

China has admitted the balloon belonged to it but said it had strayed off course due to high winds and was used for meteorological purposes rather than spying. The Chinese government accused the United States of overreacting.

The discovery of the first of these “spy balloons” in American airspace triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and led to the suspension of a trip that the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, would make to the Asian country.

Sequence of dropped flying objects

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had shot down an unidentified high-altitude object that violated Canadian airspace.

Norad, a joint US-Canadian military organization dedicated to defending the two countries’ airspace, detected the object flying at a high altitude late on Friday, according to the US military. The object crossed the Canadian border on Saturday.

Trudeau specified that he gave the order to shoot down the object that was over the territory of the Yukon (which borders Alaska), and, in a joint action by the Canadian armed forces and the United States, a US F-22 fighter fired against the object.

The prime minister added that the Canadian military will collect the wreckage to be analyzed.

The announcement was made a day after the United States shot down a similar object, the size of a small vehicle, off the coast of Alaska.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said the object was small and cylindrical, was 160 kilometers from the border with the United States, at an altitude of 12,000 meters, and offered risks to civil aviation.