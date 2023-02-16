Chinese spokesman said the US government abused force and aggravated the situation by shooting down the object.

China said this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that it will take measures against the United States in response to the shooting down of the alleged Chinese balloon that flew over the North American territory earlier this month. The statement was made by Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conversation with journalists. Here’s the full of the conference (571 KB, in English).

Wenbin reiterated the position of the Chinese government and stated that the “civilian airship” that invaded US airspace was an event “unintentional, unexpected and isolated”.

The spokesman said that the US government overreacted to the event, “abusing the use of force and aggravating the situation”. The official added that the US used the episode to “impose illegal sanctions on Chinese companies and institutions.”.

“China is strongly opposed to this [derrubada do suposto balão] and will take countermeasures in accordance with law against relevant US entities that have undermined China’s sovereignty and security to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests.”said Wenbin.

On Friday (Feb 10), the US government announced sanctions on 6 Chinese companies. According to the Secretary of Security and Industry of the US Department of Commerce, Chinese companies were listed due to the “support China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s aerospace programs [conjunto de forças militares chinesas]including airships and balloons”.

The Chinese spokesman did not provide further details as to what the measures would be and who would be affected.

However, Wenbin stated that the US attitude had a negative impact on the efforts of the two countries to promote the stabilization of bilateral relations since the meeting between heads of state Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia.

“We strongly oppose what the US has done and urge the US not to take further steps that could undermine China’s interests or exacerbate tensions”declared the spokesperson.

The recent episodes mark a new wave of diplomatic tension between the United States and China, as the White House accuses the Chinese government of invading the country’s airspace for espionage purposes. Beijing denies it.

China claims the object had “meteorological purposes” and veered off course due to wind currents.