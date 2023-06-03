Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Friday he would not allow politicians on the self-ruled island to seek support from allies to win independence. Tensions are rising between the eastern side and the western powers, while Washington tries to talk with Beijing to calm things down.

In an official meeting between China and Singapore, which laid the foundations for a direct line of communication between the two countries, China’s defense minister said his country would “absolutely not give up” on forced military deployment against Taiwan under his premise of “one China”.

Shangfu gave details and warnings to Western countries that collaborate in the island’s independence process and according to the conversations of the former Taiwanese minister, Andrew Yang Nien-dzu, and the ‘South China Morning Post’ newspaper, the recipients of the warning are the United States, Japan, Australia and “European allies”.

“It is also rare for the PLA to name Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party when warning Western countries, which is also a strong message to all Taiwanese political parties,” Nien-dzu said.

“But such a severe warning would no longer upset Taiwanese public opinion, because everyone is used to this kind of warning, including the Taipei authorities,” he added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, right, sitting next to Singapore’s acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, second from right, and China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu, left, listening keynote address during the opening dinner of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 20th Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s annual defense and security forum, in Singapore on Friday, June 2, 2023. © AP Photo/Vincent Thian

The tense diplomatic relations between the US and China

The meeting between the defense ministers of China and the United States was held as a prelude to the most important Annual Security Forum in the region, which began this Friday, June 2, and will run until Sunday.

Between brief smiles and handshakes, the US and Chinese military leaders met at a luxurious Singapore hotel in what seemed like a nice gesture to ease tensions between the two nations that have worried the Pentagon.

However, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had previously sought a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, but Beijing refused. The officials only had a quick exchange of words over dinner. Nothing official, nor elaborate, nor with the necessary protocol to discuss different topics widely.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, right, shakes hands with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, left, during the opening dinner for the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 20th Shangri-La Dialogue (IISS), the annual Asia defense and security forum, in Singapore on Friday, June 2, 2023. © AP Photo/Vincent Thian

The meeting is just the latest example of what various US officials and analysts have called worrisome.because while Washington puts more and more pressure to promote scenarios in which there may be military communications, Beijing, on the other hand, is increasingly reluctant to participate in this invitation.

Just this week, China’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of violating agreements on the status of Taiwan, which broke away from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

China, for its part, under the slogan of “one China” has stressed that it will use force if necessary, since it will not allow Taiwan independence.

In this scenario, China has increased its efforts to intimidate Taiwan through fighter jets and bombers that have flown near the island.







US-Taiwan trade projects

An increase in tensions had been traced since Thursday when the Chinese government criticized the United States’ plans to sign a trade agreement with Taiwan.

Beijing asked Washington to “stop official contact” with the self-governing island democracy that China claims as part of its territory.

The United States, although it does not have official relations with Taiwan, maintains extensive informal ties and multimillion-dollar annual trade that passes between the two parties.

The United States should stop any form of official exchange with Taiwan, refrain from negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations or official nature, and refrain from sending the wrong signals to secessionist forces for ‘Taiwan independence,’ a ministry spokesman, Mao, said. None.

The agreement advanced this Thursday seeks to specify projects around the so-called 21st Century Trade, which will improve processes in the US and Taiwan, in terms of customs, investment and other rules that regulate round-trip trade between the two territories.

With Reuters, AP and local media