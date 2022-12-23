The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yig, spoke with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, by telephone this Friday (23.Dec.2022). The information is from the agency Xinhua🇧🇷

In the conversation, Wang Yi said that the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, was a success, and sent a positive signal to the world. According to the Chinese minister, regular contacts are beneficial for both countries.

However, Wang warned that “OThe United States must stop restraining and suppressing China’s development and not challenge China’s red line.”🇧🇷

It is not the first time that the Chinese government minister has expressed the feeling of being “repressed” by the United States. On October 3, 2022, Wang participated in a call with Blinken said that the US was tryingrepress and contain the Asian country”🇧🇷

Wang Yi said that, “this old routine of one-sided bullying has not worked in the past and will not work in the future”🇧🇷

The War in Ukraine was also one of the subjects of conversation between the leaders. Wang Yi stressed that China has always been on the side of peace, the purposes of the UN Charter and the international community to promote peace. He said he hopedthe New Year has a new perspective, […] that China-US relations stabilize and improve.”🇧🇷

Antony Blinken said he shares the same goal as the Chinese.“The United States is willing to discuss with China the guiding principles of bilateral relations, manage the relationship responsibly, and carry out cooperation in areas that serve the common interests of both sides.”said the US secretary.

The phone call between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken was made 2 days after the start of the joint military exercise between China and Russia in the East China Sea, which lies between Japan and Taiwan on Wednesday (21.Dec).

Tensions in the region increased when the government of Japan announced a military budget package to contain future “threats” from China, Russia and North Korea.