The agreement signed on Monday by the five world superpowers – the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain and France – to reduce the nuclear arms race begins to run into difficulties that surprise no one. Beijing was the first to express its dissent on Tuesday by guaranteeing that it will continue to “modernize” its atomic arsenals. Fu Cong, director of the arms control department of the Asian giant’s Foreign Ministry, asked that Washington and Moscow first begin a process of eliminating the warheads.

The good wishes to prevent a nuclear conflict that would put the world in danger have therefore lasted only 24 hours. The commitment to disarmament is, as expected, a simple toast to the sun.

China is immersed in modernizing its military with ballistic missiles and expanding its nuclear arsenal. “The United States and Russia own 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads.” “They must reduce them in a binding and irreversible way,” Fu said. “Our country has always adopted a policy of minimums in order to safeguard its national security,” he explained, according to the CGTN television network.

Meanwhile, tension with the West has increased, especially with respect to Taiwan, which Beijing considers one more province under its rule. Fu denied, in any way, that there is the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons near the strait of the island.