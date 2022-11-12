SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will continue to adjust its measures to control Covid-19 as it tries to minimize infections and severe cases, officials said on Saturday, a day after surprise announcements to lessen the impact of a strict zero Covid policy.

Authorities announced the measures, cheered by financial markets despite a spike in infections to the highest level since late April, according to data released on Saturday, with outbreaks in key cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing.

Friday’s easing measures included shorter quarantines for arriving travelers and those in close contact with infected people. Quarantines were reduced from two days to eight.

China’s strict measures have taken a toll on the world’s second-largest economy, disrupting industrial activity and frustrating residents with lockdowns, quarantines, frequent testing and travel disruptions.

“As new variants of the virus continue to arrive, as our knowledge of the disease deepens and the epidemic situation changes both at home and abroad, we have not ruled out the possibility of further optimizing and fine-tuning our quarantine measures,” said Wang Liping. , a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a Saturday press conference in Beijing.

China will stop trying to identify “secondary” contacts, a practice that has involved many urban residents in tracing efforts, while still identifying close contacts, officials said on Friday.

The measures will alleviate bottlenecks, including the lack of quarantine rooms and contact tracing professionals, Lei Haichao, deputy director of the National Health Commission (NHC), said at the press conference.

‘PREPARING FOR EXIT’

“A full reopening is not realistic at the moment,” said Jiang Shuai, a financial professional in Beijing. “But we can expect things to improve in the future, in terms of vaccination and treatment of Covid-19.”

China will maintain a prevention-oriented approach to achieve “the fewest possible number of infections, the fewest possible number of severe and critical cases,” Lei said, noting that China has far fewer hospital beds per capita than developed countries.

The NHC reported 11,950 new Covid infections on Friday, low by global standards but up from 10,729 cases the day before.

Goldman Sachs said it continues to see downside risks to China’s near-term economic growth as several major cities report increasing numbers of cases, calling the measures “marginal in terms of their economic impact”.

“However, the signal is that senior leadership is preparing to exit three years of Covid zero policy sometime next year,” the investment bank said in a note on Friday, predicting the longest period likely would be after the March parliamentary meetings.

Guangzhou, a southern metropolis of nearly 19 million people that has put a handful of districts under lockdown, reported 3,180 locally transmitted infections on Friday, up from 2,583 the day before.

Beijing reported 68 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic cases, up from 64 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.