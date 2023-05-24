Countries hold Russian-Chinese Business Forum and sign bilateral cooperation agreements in various sectors

The Prime Minister of China, Li Qiang, said this 4th fair (May 24, 2023) that his country is willing to cooperate with Russia in various sectors, bringing the relationship between the nations to a “new level”. Li met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, in Beijing.

The Chinese capital hosts the Russian-Chinese Business Forum, which brings together more than 1,200 businessmen from both countries.

At the event, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said that trade between China and Russia has grown to US$190 billion in 2022.”I am confident that this year we will reach US$ 200 billion”, projected He when stating that the scale of investments between Moscow and Beijing continues to grow.

According to the Prime Minister of China, the main sectors benefiting from the partnership are: gas, energy, transport, transport engineering, aircraft manufacturing, agriculture and sports.

The Russian representative, in turn, evaluated what “relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level”. He stated that this partnership “is characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which are associated with increasing turmoil in the international arena and the sensational pressure pattern of the collective West”.

Also on this Wednesday (May 24), the premiers of China and Russia signed bilateral memorandums, which include an agreement to increase investment in commercial services, another on the export of agricultural products to China and a 3rd sports cooperation pact.

During his visit to China, the Russian premier is yet to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read more about Russia and China on the international stage: