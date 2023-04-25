The statement was given after Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, contested sovereignty of former Soviet nations

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, said this Monday (April 24, 2023) that the Asian nation respects the sovereignty of the countries that formed the Soviet Union.

“China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the countries in question,” he said.

Mao Ning’s speech is a response to journalists who questioned the minister about statements by the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, in interview to the french vehicle LCIon Friday (April 21).

Lu Shaye stated that Ukraine and other former Soviet nations “do not have an effective status under international law because there is no international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations”.

According to Mao Ning, China maintains a position “clear and consistent” regarding the war in Ukraine to continue “working with the international community” and contribute to a solution to the conflict.

“Some media tried to misrepresent China’s position on the Ukraine issue and sow discord between China and the countries involved. It requires vigilance.”said the spokeswoman.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In the interview, Ambassador was asked whether the Crimean peninsula was part of Ukraine. In response, Lu Shaye said it depends on how the problem is looked at. “There is a story. Crimea was Russian at first.”, he stated. He further said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a matter of “perception”.

The statements resulted in criticism from European countries. This Monday (24.Apr), Latvia, Lithuania It is Estoniaformer Soviet nations, said they would summon Chinese representatives to provide clarification on the comments.

Also on this Monday (April 24), the Chinese embassy in France stated in a statement that Lu’s observations were not a “political statement”. According to the organ, the speeches were about “Personal Opinions” of the ambassador.