BEIJING (Reuters) – China turned down a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side did not create “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
The US side’s insistence on shooting down China’s unmanned civilian aircraft was a serious violation of international practice and set a bad precedent, spokesman Tan Kefei said.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)
