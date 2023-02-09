BEIJING (Reuters) – China turned down a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side did not create “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The US side’s insistence on shooting down China’s unmanned civilian aircraft was a serious violation of international practice and set a bad precedent, spokesman Tan Kefei said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

The post China says it has refused a phone call with the US about a balloon incident appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#China #refused #phone #call #balloon #incident