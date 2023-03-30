The world must resist unilateral sanctions and the formation of conflicting blocs. This was stated on March 30 by Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang during his speech at the opening ceremony of the main part of the Boao Forum in Asia, which is taking place on the island of Hainan.

“We must adhere to the global initiative (China. – Ed.) in the field of security, <...> resist the abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-term jurisdiction (extraterritorial extension of national legislation. – Ed.). We are against bloc confrontation when you have to choose between one side or another,” he said.

It is specified that Beijing is in favor of peaceful methods of resolving conflicts between countries, since “it is necessary to maintain universal peace and stability through joint efforts.” According to Li Qiang, the international community should strive for solidarity in order to collectively promote global development.

The day before, the Politico newspaper wrote that China and the United States are trying to create power blocs, using the Ukrainian conflict as a reason. However, Washington’s actions to involve the countries of the world in confrontation with China are failing. This became known on March 28, when US President Joe Biden opened the second “Summit for Democracy”. The subtext of the American event was the idea of ​​uniting the world against China, the journalists specified.

On March 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that manifestations of hegemony, despotism and persecution are causing serious damage to the whole world. The politician stressed that today multipolarity, mutual cooperation, economic globalization and democratization of external relations have become a priority.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his article for the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, wrote that unilateral sanctions against Moscow are an unacceptable step on the part of the West. He strongly condemned any actions aimed at curbing the development of the country and infringing on national interests.