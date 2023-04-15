BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top diplomat Wang Yi “expects and believes” that Germany will support China’s “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Wang made the comments at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on a visit to China until Saturday, adding that China has once supported German reunification.

“To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to ‘Taiwan independence,'” Wang said, adding that “Taiwan’s return to China” is an important component of the post-Second World Order. World War.

On Friday, Baerbock said any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable and would have serious repercussions for Europe. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell shared his position.

Beijing, which says democratically governed Taiwan is a Chinese province, has never ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s government rejects China’s position, saying only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that it strongly approves of Baerbock’s comments.

In a shift from former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policies, Olaf Scholz’s government is developing a new strategy for China to reduce its dependence on economic superpower Asia, once a vital export market for goods. Germans.

