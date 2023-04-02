China – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday April 2 and urged Beijing to release a detained Japanese citizen. Hayashi’s meeting with Qin Gang was the first visit to Beijing by a Japanese foreign minister in more than three years, as the two Asian powers seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, met this Sunday in Beijing with his Japanese colleague, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and stated that the situation of the Japanese citizen detained in this country accused of espionage will be dealt with “according to the law”.

The meeting comes during Hayashi’s two-day visit to Beijing, the first by a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019, and is marked by the arrest last month of an executive from the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma whom Beijing accused of espionage, but the specific reason is not clear.

The spokeswoman for the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yukiko Okano, told a press conference on Sunday night at the Japanese embassy in Beijing that “they have not received any detailed explanation” from the Chinese authorities regarding the arrest.

“We urge that they let us see this Japanese citizen and a detailed explanation of this detention is necessary. This judicial process must be transparent and in accordance with the rule of law. We urge that they release him as soon as possible,” Okano stressed.

There are currently five Japanese detainees in China, two of whom have already been tried and found guilty, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Qin said that “today’s world is full of turbulence and there are both opportunities and challenges in China-Japan relations,” according to a statement released Sunday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Qin also stressed that peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation are the “only right choice” for relations between the two nations, with territorial and historical conflicts yet to be resolved.

The Chinese minister said he hopes Japan will “establish a correct understanding” of China and succeed in “removing obstacles and reducing burdens for bilateral relations.”

In addition, he recalled the Asian giant’s position against Japan’s dumping of contaminated water into the sea due to Fukushima radiation and urged that they should be handled “responsibly.”

As regards Taiwan, Qin denounced that the United States “is repeating its old tactics” against China and invited Japan “not to interfere in the problem” with the island “or damage the sovereignty in any way” of the Asian giant. .

The Chinese ministry’s statement said the Japanese minister stressed that Tokyo-Beijing relations have “rich potential for development” and that he is willing to work with China to contribute “to regional and world prosperity and stability.”

Spokeswoman Okano added that issues related to the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Xinjiang were also discussed, without specifying more details, in addition to protesting the “frequency” of North Korea’s missile launches.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Sino-Japanese Peace and Friendship Treaty.

With EFE and Reuters