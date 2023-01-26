China’s daily death toll from Covid-19 has dropped by nearly 80% since the start of the month, a sign that the country’s strong outbreak of infections has begun to ease, officials said.

On Monday (23) 896 deaths attributed to covid-19 were recorded in hospitals, 79% less than on January 4, the Center for Disease Control (CCE) of China reported on Wednesday (25).

The CCE reported last week that nearly 13,000 people were infected with Covid-19 between January 13 and 19, down from 60,000 infected with the virus a month earlier.

Recent announcements by local governments and the press indicate that the wave of cases may have started to subside since peaking in December and early January, when hospitals and crematoria were overwhelmed.

The world’s most populous country has grappled with a wave of infections after Beijing ended its Covid-zero policy in December.

Beijing’s numbers are believed to represent only a fraction of the magnitude of the contagion, due to the strict criteria used to define when a death is due to covid-19.

Severe cases in hospitals also fell to 36,000 on Monday, 72% less than a peak of 128,000 on Jan. 5, the CCE said.

The announcement comes during the Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday, a period of extensive travel across the country that officials have warned could lead to a new surge in infections.

As of Tuesday, around 664 million trips had been made across the country for the holiday, state television CCTV reported.