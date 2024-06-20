China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (20) that the Dalai Lama must “completely correct” his political views as a condition for resuming contact with the Beijing regime.

Formal dialogue between China and the exiled spiritual leader, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, and his representatives has been at a standstill since 2010.

“Regarding contact and negotiations between China’s central government and the 14th Dalai Lama, our policy has been consistent and clear,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The key is that the 14th Dalai Lama must fundamentally reflect and completely correct his political views,” Lin said at a ministry press conference.

The Dalai Lama stepped down in 2011 as political leader of the Tibetan government in exile, which Beijing does not recognize and considers a violation of the Chinese Constitution.

However, China continues to bristle at any interactions he has with officials from other countries, including former US presidents, even though the Dalai Lama says he is not seeking independence for Tibet.

The 88-year-old, who China views as a dangerous separatist in monk’s robes, remains the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people.

Washington lawmakers are currently calling on President Joe Biden to sign a bill aimed at pressuring China to secure a peaceful, negotiated settlement over Tibet.

A group of American parliamentarians, who met with the Dalai Lama in India this Wednesday (19), said they will not allow China to influence the choice of his successor.

Although Washington recognizes Tibet as part of China, the bill appears to question that position, analysts say.

“We urge the United States to fully recognize the importance and sensitivity of Tibet-related issues and sincerely respect China’s core interests,” Lin said.