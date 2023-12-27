Research company Kharon claimed to have recorded human rights violations by the Chinese government against ethnic Uighurs

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) that it will sanction a United States research company and 2 analysts who said they had recorded human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic group and other Chinese Muslim minorities in the region of Xinjiang, in the northwest of the country.

“In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, we will take action against the American intelligence data company Kharon, which has long collected confidential information related to Xinjiang and provided so-called evidence of illegal US sanctions related to Xinjiang.”Chinese ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

Kharon director Edmund Xu and former US Center for Advanced Defense Studies researcher Nicole Morgret will also face punishment. According to Mao, both will be banned from entering China, including the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

Furthermore, the Chinese government has said that any assets or properties they possess in China will be frozen and organizations and individuals in China will be prohibited from transacting or otherwise cooperating with them.

“We again call on the US to stop defaming China, cancel illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials and companies, and stop implementing unlawful acts such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.”said the spokeswoman. “If the US refuses to change course, China will not hesitate and will respond in kind”.