The Asian government announced sanctions against nine people and four UK entities on the grounds that they spread “lies and disinformation” about human rights violations that occur in the Chinese region of Xinjiang against the Uighur Muslim minority.

The Chinese Foreign Minister issued new sanctions against the United Kingdom. This time they affect nine people and four British organizations that “maliciously spread lies and disinformation,” according to a statement from the Government of the Asian giant.

These “lies and misinformation” refer to a series of complaints made by various politicians and entities “about human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by the Chinese authorities against the Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in the Xinjiang region.

Those sanctioned are some conservative and liberal politicians, among others, who will not be able to enter China or do business with people, companies or organizations in the country. The same goes for the entities, which are the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, the China Research Group think tank, the Uyghur Tribunal organization and the Essex Court Chambers law firm.

“China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty and its security and development interests, and warns the United Kingdom not to follow this wrong path,” the Chinese government said in its statement. “If not, China will have no choice but to take further action.”

For his part, one of those punished, British conservative Iain Duncan Smith, said on Twitter that it is his “duty to denounce the human rights abuses of the Chinese government in Hong Kong and the genocide of the Uighurs.” “If that brings China’s anger against me, I will wear it as a badge of honor,” he added.

The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims. Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2021

The British prime minister defended those sanctioned, claiming that they “play a vital role in shedding light on the horrific human rights violations perpetrated against Uyghurs. Freedom to speak out against abuse is fundamental, and that is why I defend them.”

The Chinese government categorically denies the accusations

China’s announcement is a reaction to sanctions imposed just less than a week ago by several countries such as the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, who believe that Beijing is violating the human rights of the Uighur community.

The Chinese government has emphatically denied the accusations for years. However, more and more organizations are reporting the situation in the Xinjiang region.

Some of the allegations include the detention in forced labor camps of at least one million Uyghurs, the forced sterilization of members of the Muslim community and even torture.

Beijing has always argued that these centers are training facilities to de-track Islamists from the region.

With EFE and Reuters