Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Friday (15) that the country added two US companies to the list of “unreliable entities” for selling weapons to Taiwan.

“Despite China’s firm opposition, the American government is determined to sell weapons to Taiwan, a move that seriously harms Chinese sovereignty, security and interests,” he said at a press conference.

The spokesperson further stated that “the United States must stop arming Taiwan and, if it does not comply with the request, it will be met with a resolute response from China.”

The sanctions applied include the prohibition of all negotiations between the company and the Chinese government and the expulsion or refusal of entry into the Asian country of its directors and employees. In addition, fines equivalent to twice the revenue from transactions with Taiwan will be charged.

At the end of July, the White House announced the sending of a historic package of US$345 million in military aid to the autonomous island amid tensions between the United States and China.

Washington’s initiative led Xi Jinping’s regime to warn the American State about the risks that such a measure would cause to Taiwan, putting the national security of its “compatriots” at risk.

“US military aid ‘feeds’ the American military complex, but harms the security and well-being of Taiwan’s citizens,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at the time.

This week, the Communist Party of China (CCP) stated that it had created a project to deepen Taiwan’s integration into the country, presenting “benefits” from a closer relationship between the Chinese province of Fujian and the island.

However, the announcement was made at the same time that dictator Xi Jinping’s government increases the fleet of naval and aerial equipment around the autonomous territory. Taiwanese authorities said an aircraft carrier and warships were spotted in the region earlier this week.

Since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, China considers the island as part of its territory and seeks to annex it, however there is a rejection by the population of Taiwan, which has been mainly supported by the USA in an “indirect war ” against annexation.

The American country is the island’s main arms supplier, something Beijing has repeatedly protested against.