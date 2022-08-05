China has decided to freeze its cooperation with the United States on high-level security and the fight against climate change. They are the first political measures imposed by the Asian giant, after the commercial closures with Taiwan and the military maneuvers against the island, after the trip of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. The Democratic politician said this Friday, upon her return from the Asian tour, that her intention was not to “alter the Taiwanese ‘status quo’ or the rest of the region and invited to maintain visits to the country. “The Chinese are trying to isolate Taiwan, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from traveling there,” the spokeswoman challenged the Beijing authorities.

One of the measures applied by the Xi Jinping government precisely sanctions Pelosi and her closest family due to the “ruthless” and “provocative” initiatives of the president of Congress. Everything points to a ban on entry into China and the conduct of any business in this country. According to the ‘South China Morning Post’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the US leader’s trip to Taipei “was a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Asian giant that also violates the precept of “one China” .

But the sanctions do not stop there. Beijing has ordered other measures, perhaps not as serious as collaboration on defense and climate, but which demonstrate the current degree of tension in the relationship with Washington. Thus, it has suspended cooperation in judicial assistance, the fight against international crimes or the repatriation of illegal immigrants. Experts consider it very pernicious that two of the world’s main powers break collaboration in the climate fight, and that they also reduce their ties in security. For now, the high-level dialogue between the Defense departments and their commanders has been suspended.

The focus is on the Chinese naval maneuvers against the island, especially after the Taiwanese government denounced this Friday that ships and planes of the Beijing Army have crossed the middle line of the Strait, but the battery of sanctions has intensified the tension with Washington politically and diplomatically. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that China’s reaction to Pelosi’s visit is being “provocative” and “disproportionate.” The Speaker of the Chamber herself has argued that her initiative is part of the US foreign strategy and does not represent “interference” in Chinese internal affairs, as the Foreign Ministry has accused her.

Far from backing down on her position or conceding that the trip could ultimately be detrimental to Taiwan’s interests (“that’s ridiculous,” she said), Pelosi has argued that the tour was intended to maintain and strengthen the US relationship with Taiwan. the indipacific region and has revalidated the character of the island as a “free and sovereign nation” that today can be considered as “one of the freest countries in the world”, with an absolute “achievement” in the development of its democracy. He has also referred to his economic potential and pointed out that his trip has sought, among other objectives, “to work together to spread prosperity.”