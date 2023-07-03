Actually, China doesn’t like sanctions. But it is increasingly relying on them to assert its interests – one of the lessons learned from the conflict with the USA.

China doesn’t like sanctions – actually. Not against itself, but not against other states either. Because from Beijing’s point of view, sanctions create economic chaos and endanger growth.

In February, a research institute close to the Chinese Ministry for State Security warned of the consequences of punitive measures in an analysis of the Ukraine war: the sanctions imposed by the USA and Europe had damaged Russia’s economy and its ability to innovate technologically, while Russia’s countermeasures had hit the European economy. “This will shake the globalization of the economy to its foundations,” warns the author. As a result, China often votes against sanctions in international forums such as the UN Security Council, especially when they affect countries that are politically close to Beijing, such as Russia or North Korea.