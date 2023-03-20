“China has always maintained an objective and impartial position. There is no simple solution to a complex problem”. This was stated by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in an article published by ‘Rossiyskaja Gazeta’ a few hours after his visit to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the article, space is given to China-Russia relations and the Ukrainian crisis.

“We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and a path to lasting peace and universal security in the world will be found if all are guided by the concept of common, integrated, joint and sustainable security, continuing dialogue and consultations fairly, prudently and pragmatically”, the position of the Chinese president.

“Since last year, there has been an overall escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.

China has always maintained an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the matter and actively promoted peace talks



. I have put forward several proposals: namely, to observe the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, to respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, to support all efforts conducive to the peaceful solution of the crisis, and to ensure the stability of industry and Global Supply Chains. They have become China’s core principles for dealing with the Ukraine crisis,” Xi said.

“Not long ago, we disclosed theChina’s position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, which takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties and reflects the broader common understanding of the international community on the crisis”, said Xi Jinping. “There is no simple solution to a complex problem. We believe that as long as all parties embrace the vision of a common, comprehensive, collaborative and sustainable security and pursue a balanced, rational and results-oriented dialogue and consultation, they will find a reasonable way to resolve the crisis and a broad path towards a world of lasting peace and common security”.

“Russia was the first country I visited after being elected president 10 years ago. I have made eight visits to Russia in the past ten years. I have come each time with high expectations and have returned with fruitful results, opening a new chapter for China-Russia relations together with President Putin,” Xi says. “Both countries support an independent foreign policy and consider our relationship a high priority in our diplomacy.”

“Guided by a vision of enduring friendship and win-win cooperation, China and Russia pledge not to ally, not confront, and not target third parties in the development of our ties. We firmly support each other in pursuing a suitable development path to our respective national realities and support each other’s development and rejuvenation. The bilateral relationship has become more mature and resilient,” said the Chinese president.