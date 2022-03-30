War Russia Ukraine, Lavrov flies to China to update Xi Jinping

A summit onAfghanistan between world powers in the midst of war in Ukraine. This is what is going to happen in Chinawhere is it Putin sent the foreign minister Lavrov to meet the leaders of other world powers. It is the first visit to China by the chief diplomat of the Kremlin since his country invaded Ukraine on February 24th. Beijing refused to condemn the intervention of flybut denounced the Western sanctions against Russia. Lavrov arrived in Tunxi (east), where a meeting of seven of the neighbors of Afghanistan (in addition to Russia and China: Pakistan, IranTajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) will be held until Thursday, its embassy said on the social network Weibo.

Also the head of the diplomacy of the Taliban in power in Kabul, Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to participate, according to the China News Agency. In parallel, a meeting of a “consultation mechanism“on Afghanistan, with the participation of diplomats of China, Russia, Pakistan and the United States, he announced Beijing. Meetings come a week after a visit to Kabul of the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yihis first since Islamic fundamentalists took power last year.

