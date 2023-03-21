China and Russia on Monday again rejected a UN resolution condemning North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile tests, blaming the United States for the tense situation on the Korean peninsula.

Beijing and Moscow strongly opposed calls by Washington and others for the UN Security Council to respond to North Korea’s tests during a meeting held after North Korea’s launches in recent days.

Pyongyang said on Monday its military conducted a nuclear counterattack exercise over the weekend, which was attended by leader Kim Jong-un. On the 16th, North Korea fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that the regime claimed had the greatest potential range in its arsenal.

According to the North Korean regime, these actions are a response to joint military exercises being carried out by South Korea and the US in the south of the peninsula and which are seen by the North as a “rehearsal” for the invasion of its territory.

At the Security Council, Washington insisted, as it has been doing for months, that the international community must respond firmly to Pyongyang and considered that the position of Russia and China encourages the North Korean government to continue along this path.

“It’s not just North Korea watching, the whole world is watching, how can we remain silent,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“How many times will North Korea have to violate its obligations? [contidas] under UN Security Council resolutions to stop China and Russia from protecting the regime?” he insisted.

In response, both China and Russia have made it clear that they remain opposed to a resolution to condemn the tests or to tighten sanctions and that instead they want the sanctions on Pyongyang lifted.

In recent years, the Security Council – with Chinese and Russian backing – has imposed sweeping sanctions on North Korea for its illegal weapons tests and its program to develop an atomic bomb.

According to the Russian delegation, this approach has proven to be a failure, and another path should now be chosen, mainly that of dialogue, for which Moscow and Beijing demand that Washington take the first steps.

Both countries blamed US policies for the heightened tension and cited a deal that would allow Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines for the first time as part of the problem.