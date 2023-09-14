How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has been trying to participate in the dispute between China and India for leadership of developing countries, called the Global South. But its disastrous statements in international forums have placed Brazil in a supporting position and raised the risk of the country being placed in a group of international pariahs alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In this context, what are the biggest risks for Brazil: becoming a vassal of China? Support Russian imperialism and be sanctioned by the United States? Or stop sucking up to Vladimir Putin and lose access to fertilizers and diesel?

This is the theme of Capital Matter: Geopolitics this Wednesday (13). Participating in the debate will be military analyst Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho, retired colonel and master in Geopolitics from the National Defense University of Beijing, retired major Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva, master in risk management from the University of Manchester and journalists from People’s Gazette – Luis Kawaguti, political editor and former correspondent on the War in Ukraine, and Carinne Souza, who covers International Relations during the Lula government.