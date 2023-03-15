The governments of China and Russia on Tuesday criticized the United States, Britain and Australia, a day after those countries detailed a military partnership through which Washington would supply nuclear submarines to Canberra.

On Monday (13), the United States announced that it had already defined with Australia the sale of three Virginia-class nuclear submarines in the 2030s. In addition, it was established that two more could be sold to the Oceania country if necessary.

This sale is part of the tripartite Aukus pact (which responds to the initials in English of Australia, United Kingdom and United States), announced in September 2021 and which is seen as a reaction to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The latest joint statement by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, in the name of their geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international community and are moving further and further in the direction of error and danger,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that the three Aukus countries have a “Cold War mentality” and that they aim to incite an arms race in the region, and also argued that the sale of these nuclear-powered submarines violates the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, also criticized the announcement made the day before by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and by the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia, Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese, respectively, in San Diego, in the US state of California.

“The Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures such as Aukus and the advancement of NATO’s military infrastructure in Asia, is seriously betting that there will be many years of confrontation”, argued the Russian chancellor.

The new submarines will allow Australia to join, starting in the next decade, the club of nations with nuclear-powered submersibles, which includes the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France and India. (With EFE Agency)