In total, 6 countries restrict access to the platform; Moraes ordered blocking in Brazil after failure to comply with a court order

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes determined this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) the suspension of X (ex-Twitter) in Brazil after the social network failed to comply with the decision, which did not present a legal representative even after an order from the minister, on Wednesday (Aug 28).

With this, the country joins a list of 6 other nations where the platform is currently blocked. In addition to Brazil, X cannot be accessed in China, North Korea, Iran, Myanmar, Russia and Turkmenistan. Nigeria blocked the use of Elon Musk’s social network in 2021 for 7 months, but later lifted the ban.

Find out the reasons for the ban on X in each country:

China : the social network has been banned since 2009 in the country, which maintains strict surveillance control over social networks. The nation regulates the internet to contain protests against the government;

North Korea : considered one of the most closed countries in the world, it deals strictly with technology and controls access to the internet;

Iran : banned X in 2009 in response to a wave of protests. The justification was that the platform fueled demonstrations. Facebook is also banned in the country;

Myanmar : suffered a military coup in February 2021, when the military took power. From then on, the nation blocked the social network;

Turkmenistan : there is a government policy of strict control over the internet and citizens only obtain information through state means;

Russia : banned X in 2022 in response to the war with Ukraine. Facebook and Instagram are also blocked in the country.

Beyond the suspension

Moraes determined that a daily fine of R$50,000 be applied for anyone who uses the social network through “technological subterfuge”such as VPN (Virtual Private Network). Here is the full of the decision (374 – kB).

The minister says that the suspension is maintained until all court orders are complied with, fines are duly paid and a legal or natural person representing the company in national territory is appointed in court.

In the document, Moraes also gives Apple and Google in Brazil 5 days to prevent the use of the X application by users of iOS and Android systems, and remove the application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The same was done with internet service providers, such as Claro, Vivo and Net, so that they also “insert technological obstacles capable of making the use of application X unfeasible”.